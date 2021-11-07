After a free meal ‘loophole’ row, Liverpool’s Just Eat rebels are expanding their alliance to cities throughout the UK.

Takeaway owners in Liverpool have banded together with those in other cities around the UK in an attempt to convince Just Eat to fix a “free food” loophole.

Restaurants throughout Merseyside have expressed their dissatisfaction with Just Eat’s new processes, which removed the possibility for takeaway proprietors to fight refund requests before the money is refunded.

The Washington Newsday obtained invoices that show reimbursements made after food has been delivered for reasons such as “cold food” or “broken things,” which the restaurant owners believe are deceptive and leave them out of money unfairly.

However, for tiny businesses, abandoning Just Eat would be a hazardous move, since several have told The Washington Newsday that the company accounts for more than 70% of their revenue.

Around 100 takeaway operators across Merseyside organized a Whatsapp group named ‘Offline Just Eat Together’ to coordinate a fight back, according to The Washington Newsday.

Edris Nosrati believes he and his fellow business owners have been treated unfairly by Just Eat, which currently charges a 14 percent commission and a 50p flat admin fee on every order.

Mr. Nosrati, the owner of Lazio Pizza in Old Swan’s Green Lane, told The Washington Newsday that since then, 79 members of the group have turned off their accounts between 5 and 6 p.m. on Friday to send a message to the company.

However, the ecstatic takeout owners claim that this is only the beginning, and that they intend to coordinate a much larger nationwide campaign.

Mr. Nosrati, the group’s founder, said: “Some takeout owners from Manchester, Preston, London, Huddersfield, and other cities contacted me and expressed an interest in joining.

“As a result, we desire more power in order to get better results.

“[On Friday], we decided to surprise Just Eat at the last minute, so at 5 p.m., we announced a 30-minute shutdown, then added another half-hour, resulting with 79 takeaways shutting down Just Eat for an hour. It was a positive outcome for us.” Hadi Hagghi, proprietor of Little Italy eateries in Maghull and Breck Road, said the organisation wanted to grow nationally to boost their chances of.