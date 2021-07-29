After a four-year hiatus, members of Girls’ Generation will reunite.

Four years after their last performance as a group, members of Girls’ Generation are due to reunite in a Variety program.

Yoona, Yuri, Tiffany, Seohyun, Sooyoung, Hyoyeon, Sunny, and Taeyoon will return in TVN’s variety show “You Quiz On The Block” to commemorate the group’s 14th anniversary, according to Korea Herald.

Because the show’s taping was just halted, the group’s guest appearance date is yet to be determined. A staff member of the show tested positive for COVID-19, prompting the suspension. Yoo Jae-seok, the show’s host and seasoned comedian, as well as co-host Jo Se-ho and the rest of the crew, tested negative for the virus.

Girls’ Generation, or So Nyeo Shi Dae (SNSD), the group’s Korean name, will be the first guest artist on the schedule when taping resumes next month.

Although the group’s disbandment has not been officially acknowledged by SM Entertainment, its members have been actively pursuing solo careers since 2017. They’ve also been frequent visitors to one other’s social media accounts.

Yoona, or Im Yoon-ah, is a South Korean actress who has appeared in five films, including Lee Dong Wook’s “Happy New Year.” Stephanie Young, also known as Tiffany Young, has recorded a number of tracks, including “Runaway,” which she co-wrote with R&B legend Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds in 2019.

In June 2017, Kim Hyeo-yeon, popularly known as Hyoyeon, released a number of tracks, including “Wannable,” a collaboration with rapper SanE. Jessica Jung, a former member of the group who left in 2014, is now a well-known entrepreneur and fashion designer. In 2017, she was named to the Forbes “30 Under 30” list.

Girls’ Generation made their debut in August 2007 and quickly became one of the most popular girl groups in South Korea.

“Gee” (2009), “Genie” (2010), “Run Devil Run” (2010), and “Mr. Mr.” are some of the songs from the album (2014).

Girls’ Generation’s most recent album, “Holiday Night,” was released in August 2017 to commemorate the group’s tenth anniversary.

A rumor indicating that the group was ready to release a new album surfaced in February, according to Korea Times. SM Entertainment, on the other hand, stated that they have yet to make a decision on the situation.

SNSD supporters, also known as “SONE,” cheered the ladies’ anticipated reunion on Twitter.