After a fight with a man over her children, Christine McGuinness felt “intimidated.”

Christine McGuinness was incorrectly cited for improperly parking in a disabled parking area while traveling with her children.

Mum-of-three Christine and comedian and TV actor Paddy McGuinness have seven-year-old twins Penelope and Leo, as well as their four-year-old sister Felicity.

The couple has already spoken out about their autistic children.

The 33-year-old model said people need to be “kinder” to each other after being challenged by a guy who accused her of illegally parking in a disability place.

According to the Mirror, the Loose Women star described the encounter as “intimidating” and is now striving to promote awareness of “hidden disabilities” such as autism.

Her son Leo’s behavior is “unpredictable,” according to her, to the point that his anxiousness can lead to meltdowns when seeking for parking spaces.

“It was extremely intimidating,” Christine added. The father stated, “I’m not disabled, and neither are my children, so why are you parking in a disabled spot?”

“I try to educate people about autism whenever possible. But there’s a time and a place for everything, and it’s not when I’m alone in a parking lot with three kids.

“We must all remember to be kind to one another. Just assume they’re entitled to be parked there if they have a blue badge in their window.”

Christine claims on ITV’s Tonight series, Hidden Disabilities: What’s the Truth, that other parents she knows have “given up” asking for blue badges since they are difficult to obtain and must be renewed every three years.

Christine continued, “It’s pretty upsetting to know I’ll have to fight this struggle again in three years.”

Other people with “hidden” disabilities are questioned about their capacity to work or utilize disabled facilities in the program.

“People with hidden disabilities have the added difficulty of showing their need for support,” says MP Debbie Abrahams. There isn’t always the competence required, such as from health assessors, to fully comprehend their clinical conditions.”

Saima Mohsin, a journalist who suffered a nerve injury when her foot was run over by a jeep while on assignment in Jerusalem, hosts the show.

