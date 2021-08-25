After a father walking with his sons was assassinated on the street, a notorious drug gang was brought to its knees.

A fatal stabbing of a Liverpool supporter in Southport town centre aided police in breaking up a notorious drug group.

Ventsislav Marginov, 51, was walking home with his two sons after seeing Liverpool beat Tottenham in the Champions League Final in May 2019 when he was punched by James Gelling in an unjustified attack.

He was rushed to the hospital, but on June 1, he died three days later.

When Marginov died, James Gelling, 31, was accused with inflicting serious bodily harm, but the charge was modified to manslaughter.

Mr Marginov was killed, and the Southport man was sentenced to six years in prison.

Gelling stated in a police interview that he didn’t care if Mr Marginov “lived or died” or become “a cabbage.”

However, according to The Washington Newsday, the investigation into the fatal attack aided police in breaking up the High Parkers narcotics group.

According to a court document, police seized a number of cellphones when they apprehended key suspects following the attack on Mr Marginov.

The phones revealed a link between James Gelling, Nathan Ball, Kane Doherty, Jordan Gelling, and Ryan Edwards, all of whom are members of the High Parkers.

Mobile data, in example, assisted cops in learning more about the big narcotics plot at the heart of the High Parkers gang.

Cara Wilding was stopped on Hesketh Drive in Southport as a part of the manslaughter investigation.

Wilding was discovered using a phone that was used to conduct the High Parkers cocaine line.

The phone’s seizure was vital since it gave detectives crucial information regarding the scheme.

When James Gelling was eventually imprisoned for the murder of Mr Marginov, his brother Jordan assumed control of the drug ring.

The court document also states that High Parkers boss Nathan Ball used the same two graft phones to distribute drugs, revealing a “lack of criminal nous.”

It states that most criminal gangs change graft phone numbers to prevent discovery by the police, but Ball’s gang chose not to do so.

Ball was reportedly hesitant to change the numbers because they were well-known in the Southport area and had previously aided the.