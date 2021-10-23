After a fatal shooting on the set of ‘Rust,’ Alec Baldwin breaks his silence.

Alec Baldwin has spoken out about the fatal shooting on the set of his new film “Rust,” which occurred on Thursday.

Baldwin, 63, posted on Twitter Friday, “There are no words to express my sorrow and anguish regarding the horrific tragedy that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother, and greatly loved colleague of ours.”

“I’m fully participating with the police inquiry into how this tragedy transpired,” he continued, “and I’m in contact with her husband, extending my support to him and his family.” “My heart breaks for Halyna’s husband, their son, and everyone who knew and loved her.” According to CNN, Baldwin was in Santa Fe, New Mexico, filming his new picture “Rust,” in which he stars and produces, when he shot a prop gun on the set, killing 42-year-old Halyna Hutchins, the film’s director of photography, according to investigators.

Director Joel Souza, 48, was also hurt and was taken to Christus St. Vincent’s Regional Medical Center. Souza’s current health status is unknown.

While the film was being made, a spokesman for Baldwin told E! News that there was “an accident” caused by “the malfunction of a prop gun with blanks.”

Following photographs of Baldwin slumped over, in tears, and distressed circulated after the event, fans and followers offered him words of comfort.

“Please look for yourself. It wasn’t your fault in the least. You’re a caring, loving man who has a lot of people behind you!” Joy Tipping, a writer, editor, and photographer, added her thoughts.

“I appreciate it. She is a close buddy of mine. Her son is a member of my family. It wasn’t your fault, and I’m sure her final minutes were spent feeling overjoyed that she was filming you,” wrote Rachel Mason, director of “Circus of Books.” The inquiry “remains open and active,” the Sante Fe Sheriff’s Department informed Entertainment Tonight. So yet, no charges or arrests have been made in connection with the event, and witnesses are still being examined.

The sort of projectile fired from the fake pistol is also being investigated by police.

Several “Rust” crew members allegedly quit the production prior to the shooting because of concerns about working conditions and safety issues, including gun safety procedures and COVID-19 protocols not being followed, according to the Los Angeles Times, citing an unnamed “knowledgeable crew member.”

The production company behind Baldwin’s film, Rust Movie Productions, has subsequently ceased operations.

“It’s about the safety.” The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.