After a fan jumps onstage at a Maroon 5 concert to perform “Respect Boundaries,” Adam Levine receives support.

When a fan grabbed Adam Levine on stage during a recent Maroon 5 concert, he was visibly upset.

One concertgoer caught the viral event on camera, with footage showing an unidentified woman from the audience climbing onstage while Levine was playing at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on Saturday.

The audience member in the video published on TikTok came up to the performer and wrapped her arms around him while he was performing “Sunday Morning.”

The individual who shared the video said, “This lady jumped on stage during Maroon 5’s performance.” “Adam Levine was having none of it.” She was promptly apprehended by security. After that, Levine shuddered and made a face before continuing to sing.

The video went viral immediately, eliciting conflicting emotions from social media users. Some people chastised Levine for his attitude to the incident.

“Because we’re in the middle of a pandemic, I understand that it’s his personal space. But that disgusted shrug of the shoulders was way over the top!! That’s not cool!!” Yolanda Garcia added her two cents.

Another individual added, “He forgets it’s people like her who make him who he is.”

“His bills are paid by his followers. That is something he must keep in mind “another person wrote.

Some commenters said Levine should be more humble, while others said “a great performer” would not react the way he did.

Many others, on the other hand, defended Levine, saying that his reaction to someone violating his space was natural and that fans should “respect boundaries” as well.

“He isn’t in need of being humbled. She trespassed into his personal space. You’d go mad if a male fan did something like that to a female performer “a single person wrote

“I understand he’s a celebrity, but it doesn’t imply they want to be touched without their permission by strangers. She did it when he was on stage, too “a second user mentioned

“How about we stop defending those who touch others without their permission?” Sarah Hester Ross penned the piece.

He “definitely doesn’t want random girls touching him,” according to one fan, especially since he has been married to Behati Prinsloo for seven years.

Aside from Maroon 5, the concert featured performances by a number of other musicians. According to E! News, Shawn Mendes, Black Eyed Peas, Coldplay, Doja Cat, and The Kid LAROI performed on Saturday.