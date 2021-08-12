After a falling out, Todd Chrisley is not interested in reuniting with his estranged daughter Lindsie Chrisley.

Todd spoke with PeopleTV’s “Reality Check” after recently wishing his daughter the best. He made it plain that he is not interested in maintaining a daily contact with her because he believes she was a “catalyst” for the inquiry into their family’s alleged tax evasion. He further described her reportedly spreading nasty articles about them through various media sites as “heartbreaking.”

Lindsie, 31, sent him a text message asking if they could meet with their lawyers, according to the 52-year-old “Chrisley Knows Best” star. According to People, he declined her proposal by responding, “I am not interested.” Furthermore, he believes that there are “some things in life” that “you don’t get past.” And, sadly, I believe Lindsie and I are there as well.”

Todd also stated that, while he wishes the best for Lindsie, he is still haunted by the events of their relationship. He stated that he is still in pain, but that he is no longer angry.

“You must exercise caution because rage is a dangerous emotion. And if you hold on to your rage, it practically becomes the fuel that allows it to grow greater and bigger. And I haven’t had any rage in a long time,” he said.

“The pain is still present, and I believe it will always be present. But I have no intention of interfering with Lindsie’s life. We’re living a very busy life, and I wish Lindsie and Jackson nothing but the greatest happiness and blessings,” Chrisley added.

Lindsie Campbell announced her divorce from Will Campbell in July after nine years of marriage. Todd responded with a supportive comment on Instagram the next day, addressed to “you know who you are.”

“I’ve arrived. I’m in love with you. I see whatever is going on in your life right now, and I’m working everything out for the best, for you, my child,” Todd posted on Instagram. “Nothing you can do or have done will ever make me love you any less. I will defend you against any and all attempts to destroy you or your reputation.”

“There was no purpose or goal in my post,” Todd stated when asked about the post.

He went on to say that it was “Biblically grounded” and aimed to encourage his Christian followers.

