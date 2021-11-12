After a fall, an elderly man, 89, waited seven hours in agony for an ambulance.

After collapsing and fracturing his hip, an 89-year-old man with Parkinson’s disease was left waiting for an ambulance for seven agonizing hours.

Jim Rotheram, who also has heart problems, broke his hip after stumbling over his dog when opening the door to greet a workman at his home in Runcorn earlier this year.

After a seven-hour wait, the father, grandfather, and great grandfather was finally picked up by an emergency ambulance and sent to Warrington Hospital.

Mr Rotheram, who had spent many weeks in hospital following a successful hip operation, was recovering at home when he fell again, shattering his femur and having to wait for an ambulance for several hours.

With the help of his wife Jean, 87, and caretakers, he is healing at home once more. They’ve been married for 68 years.

“I was waiting for hours in tremendous agony,” Jim, a former factory worker, recalled of that first fall and the seven-hour wait for an ambulance.

“Oh, my God, it was excruciating.”

Weaver Vale MP Mike Amesbury has highlighted Jim’s tale, which comes amid a rising crisis in the emergency services.

The College of Paramedics said this week that patients’ lives are being jeopardized due to unreasonably slow 999 response times.

Mr. Amesbury explained: “What happened to Jim, one of my constituents, is totally wrong.

“This is a 90-year-old man who served his country in the military when he was younger. The College of Paramedics’ warning, combined with NHS data indicating that callouts for heart attacks and strokes are taking nearly three times as long as they should, demonstrates the ambulance service’s unprecedented strain.

“I have nothing but praise for our dedicated paramedics, but it’s apparent that the service has been under-resourced for years.” While the pandemic is clearly a part, the Conservatives have been responsible for this for a decade.” “It was amazing when the NHS came in,” Jim’s wife Jean commented.

“For the first time, you could go to the doctor when you were sick without worrying about how you’d pay for it. However.” The summary comes to a conclusion.”