After a failed launch, CD Projekt Red’s “Cyber ElBuggado 2020” is embroiled in a scandal.

Fans are furious after a CD Projekt Red leak revealed a new internal bug trailer named Cyber ElBuggado 2020. Fans are upset as a new internal bug trailer called Cyber ElBuggado 2020 circulates following a CD Projekt Red leak. Cyberpunk 2077 went from being one of the most anticipated releases of 2020 to one of the most mishandled releases of the year. The bug trailer, according to some fans, demonstrates a strong understanding of game faults before to launch. This could back up rumors that the game was hurried out due to CD Projekt Red’s tight deadlines.

When it comes to game debuts, an internal bug montage isn’t uncommon. However, the situation is a little different in Cyberpunk 2077, CD Projekt Red, and Cyber ElBuggado 2020.

Cyberpunk 2077 has built up an all-too-familiar house of cards in the game industry. The game’s hype and promises inflated it into something CD Projekt Red couldn’t deliver in the time allocated, resulting in a release that disappointed many, not only because of the enormous number of bugs, but also because of the overall story and gameplay.

Similar incidents may be remembered by those who remember Spore or No Man’s Sky. Now, a leaked montage of bugs from within CD Projekt Red titled Cyber ElBuggado 2020 has infuriated fans even more, revealing that leaders within the company were well aware of the game’s faults and the game’s upcoming 2020 release.

“What bothers me is that there are quite a few defects in the video that were still faults in the released game, or at least highly comparable,” one YouTube user said.

"Normally, insect videos are only for entertainment, but Remedy and Santa Monica went above and above. In the case of [Cyberpunk 2077], though, it's plain tragic. Every [CD Projekt…] developer has my sympathies.