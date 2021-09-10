After a failed Everton move, Rafa Benitez challenges James Rodriguez.

Rafa Benitez has spoken about James Rodriguez’s future and feels he can still contribute to Everton this season.

The Colombian international has been connected with a number of clubs across Europe this summer, with numerous clubs in Europe considering a move for the 30-year-old.

The Blues boss stated that if the proper deal for the playmaker had come through, he would have been permitted to depart before the transfer deadline.

However, that did not happen, and Everton fans have been eager to learn where Rodriguez will now slot into the team.

Benitez acknowledged that he was aware of the former Real Madrid star’s recent controversial social media comments and urged his player to enhance his dedication in the next weeks and months.

“I saw what was going on at the conclusion of the season, what was going on this season with some social media comments,” the Everton manager said.

“It was difficult because he was free during the transfer window. It’s not easy now that we only have the Middle East window open.

“I believe he realized he needs to improve in a number of areas. He must concentrate and demonstrate his dedication. That is what he is attempting, and it is beneficial to us.

“It’s wonderful news for us if he stays with us because he can give us more.” We have no doubts about his ability; but, we must ensure that we have players capable of playing for 90 minutes with the intensity we require.

“Each player has his own traits, and there are times when he may make a difference in a game.

“If James wants to stay with us, we’ll have to find the proper games for him, and he’ll have to demonstrate his devotion and drive. It’s something his teammates, supporters, and staff are looking forward to seeing him do.

“If he can achieve that, he will be able to help the team.”

Benitez confirmed that he was not involved in any summer transfer talks involving Rodriguez.

He is conscious, though, that he must now handle the issue, with the playmaker expected to remain at Goodison Park for the foreseeable future.

“I was not present for the discussions, but I am aware that there were some clubs.”

