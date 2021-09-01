After a failed Everton exit, Sam Allardyce takes aim at a “sulking” James Rodriguez.

James Rodriguez, according to former Everton manager Sam Allardyce, would be’sulking’ after failing to negotiate a move away from the club on transfer deadline day.

Rodriguez scored 11 goals and added 11 assists in 23 league appearances after joining from Real Madrid in the summer.

Rodriguez was told by the club earlier this summer that he may go if the right deal was made, according to The Washington Newsday in June.

Rafa Benitez is said to have warned the former Porto and Real Madrid player that he was not in his plans for the coming season.

The Colombian has yet to make an appearance for the Blues this season and has been linked with a number of clubs around Europe throughout the summer transfer window.

Porto was one of those clubs, and the Blues were hoping to use the 30-year-old as part of a deal for winger Luis Diaz.

The plan was thwarted when Rodriguez was unable to reach an agreement on terms for his return to Portugal.

AC Milan are also thought to have passed up the chance to sign the former Bayern Munich midfielder, who might still join a club in Portugal, Turkey, or Russia.

And Allardyce has urged Rodriguez to take charge, despite the fact that the playmaker is not the type of player Benitez wants in his squad.

“As Merse [Paul Merson] said, he wouldn’t be a Rafa player,” the former Blues manager added.

“They all know how to do the job, they all know how to play the system and know what they have to do; they spend a lot of time on the practice field.

“Rodriguez is an instinctual player who wants freedom and does not want to be restrained – but he is not a Rafa player, which is where the issue resides.

“He adores Carlo [Ancelotti] and will travel the world with him. He may have hoped that he would be able to return him to Real Madrid on loan.

“It’s a major issue for Everton in terms of their budget, for Rafa, and for him. Rodriguez is the only one who will lose in the end because no.” “The summary comes to an end.”