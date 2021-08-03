After a European vacation, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are getting back to work.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are returning to work after spending time together in Europe—but not without fond memories of their PDA-filled vacation.

A source told E! News, “They are really happy together and had a wonderful week.” “They made the most of their time together this summer and will now return to work.”

The couple, who originally dated in 2002, have lately rekindled their romance and have been seen enjoying fun together in various areas of Europe.

Many people compared one of the photographs captured by a fan to Lopez’s “Jenny From the Block” music video. Affleck may be seen in the photo clutching the singer’s bottom, just like he did in the music video.

Lopez is planned to continue looking for a home in Los Angeles, where Affleck lives, as she returns to her normal routine of executing her obligations for the JLO Beauty Line and working on other projects.

“Getting comfortable in L.A. is her first priority,” a source told E! News.

Affleck is assisting Lopez on his search for a home. The duo “appeared charmed with each other” when checking out properties together and “were extremely delighted with what they saw,” the insider added, adding that they “do not have plans to live together just yet.”

Lopez made her romance with Affleck Instagram official last week when she posted a snapshot of the two having a passionate kiss on a yacht.

During a shopping trip in Monaco last month, the “Maid in Manhattan” actress was also seen wearing a necklace with the name “Ben.” Affleck reportedly gave Lopez the gold Foundrae necklace for her 52nd birthday.

They were last spotted on a yacht off the Amalfi Coast of Italy near the end of July.

Lopez was also seen wearing the diamond Harry Winston bracelet given to her by Affleck 19 years ago during their time on the yacht, according to Page Six.

Lopez was seen wearing the “Ben” necklace during a solo outing in Portofino, Italy the following weekend. The singer was photographed wearing a flowing white cut-out dress, flip flops, aviator sunglasses, and a giant printed tote bag in a snapshot shared by a fan.