After a drinking joke, Selena Gomez slams a critic for commenting on her kidney transplant.

Selena Gomez chastised a netizen for responding to a joke she made in her latest TikTok video with a negative comment.

Gomez, who received a kidney transplant due to lupus in 2017, reacted to Dr. Dawn Bentel’s explanation of what is deemed “heavy drinking” in a video on TikTok.

“The CDC defines heavy drinking as 15 or more drinks per week for men and eight or more drinks per week for women,” the 29-year-old singer says in the video, reacting to the doctor’s audio.

“It’s a joke,” the singer captioned the photo. A netizen, on the other hand, turned to the comments section and commented, “So one of your best friends donates her kidney to you, and you continue to binge drink. Selena, you’re a jerk.” “It was a joke a-s,” Gomez said without hesitation. On Tuesday, a fan shared a screenshot of the comment on Twitter.

This isn’t the first time that the singer’s kidney transplant has been brought up in public. Gomez’s transplant was previously addressed in a teen sitcom remake, “Saved by the Bell,” which was canceled in 2020.

Two characters from the sitcom were seen discussing Gomez’s kidney donation and remarking that it had to be Demi Lovato or Justin Bieber who donated the kidney in one of the scenes. “Does Selena Gomez even have a kidney?” says a wall in another scene from the same series. The fans were not pleased with these scenes.

“Selena was enraged by the Saved by the Bell sequence about her health, which she saw as aggressive and rude,” a source told ET at the time. “She felt as if her kidney transplant, as well as the transplants of others, had been used as a joke at her cost.” On the job front, the 29-year-old has provided her voice to the upcoming “Hotel Transylvania” sequel, which is set to hit theaters on January 14, 2022. In addition to the animated film, the singer will star in “In the Shadow of the Mountain,” a biographical drama directed by Elgin James. The film is now in pre-production and is set to hit theaters in 2022.