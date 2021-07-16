After a dishonest cop assaulted an innocent guy, there was a cover-up.

A corrupt cop who repeatedly pummeled an unarmed man has been sentenced to prison for the assault and subsequent cover-up.

In an unprovoked assault, Darren McIntyre struck Mark Bamber in the head and ribs, leaving the victim covered in blood.

The 47-year-old is the fourth cop to be sentenced in connection with the incident.

McIntyre’s attack occurred in the early hours of June 19, 2019, after he and three colleagues went to a property in Ainsdale for a welfare check.

They joined paramedics in response to a 999 call from Mr Bamber’s partner, who said she was feeling suicidal and sad.

Mr Bamber, who had called to explain that an ambulance was no longer needed, first refused to let them in.

McIntyre became extremely upset with Mr Bamber once inside.

When he informed McIntyre, “you’re in my face now,” the 21-year-old PC replied, “Yeah, you better wind your fing neck in because you’re getting on mine, and the next time you obstruct me doing my job, I’ll put you in the fing car and put you in a jail.”

“Are you sure?” replied Mr Bamber. When McIntyre spun him around and began pounding him, he became enraged.

McIntyre was found guilty of assault resulting in actual bodily harm, and Judge David Aubrey, QC, today told the father-of-two, “You became angrier and angrier and the red mist fell, and I am convinced you repeatedly attacked him in rage and anger.”

The PC was also found guilty of perverting the course of justice, along with his three coworkers who were present at the time of the occurrence.

McIntyre, along with PCs Garrie Burke, Laura Grant, and Lauren Buchanan-Lloyd, offered accounts that “did not live in the same universe, breathe the same air as that which actually transpired,” according to Judge Aubrey.

Mr Bamber was said to be inebriated, belligerent, and had attempted to headbutt McIntyre.

Judge Aubrey dismissed the charges, saying he was convinced Mr Bamber had not been aggressive or displayed any violence.

Grant and Buchanan-Lloyd had both done so. The summary comes to a close.