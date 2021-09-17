After a ‘disappointed’ assertion, Rafa Benitez says Richarlison is in negotiations with Everton.

Rafa Benitez has dismissed the notion that he is “harsh” on his players, claiming that his handling of Richarlison demonstrates this.

The Everton manager has a reputation for being a taskmaster, and while the Spaniard admits he is highly demanding of his players in order to better them, he claims his reputation for being particularly harsh on players is unjustified.

Richarlison, according to Benitez, has a “different character” than the rest of the Blues’ roster, and his problem is to “manage” a player who may put his heart on his sleeve, especially while he’s on the bench.

The Blues boss claims he made it plain how much he admired Richarlison’s performance against Burnley on Monday night, when he played as a lone frontman for nearly 80 minutes against tough centre-halves.

Richarlison is a fierce competitor, according to Benitez.

“He’s a winner, but he’s not the same as the other players.

“He wanted to be on the field and score goals,” says the coach.

“I can see he’s disappointed, but he was really excellent when I told him how hard he was working, how difficult it was for him to play against two tough centre-backs, and he did well,” says the coach.

“He didn’t score, but he had an impact. He’ll be ready for the following game, eager to score goals and contribute to the team’s success.

“I’ll tell it again: he has a unique personality, and we must work to control him. I’ve talked to him before about what I anticipate from him, and hopefully he’ll be able to deliver. At the moment, I just see him scoring goals.”

Benitez has debunked the notion that he is harsh on his players and revealed the tone of his meetings with Richarlison this week.

“I believe that perception is incorrect,” he stated.

“We can discuss Demarai Gray, Townsend, or even Michael Keane,” he says. Every day, I communicate with my players about anything.

“The priority is football, but I communicate with them on a regular basis. I was just talking to Richarlison the other day about Ronaldo, the Brazilian footballer, Socrates, Garrincha, and even his dogs.

“You make an effort.”

