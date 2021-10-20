After a devastating inspection, a GP practice was awarded the lowest possible grade.

In a devastating assessment, a Merseyside health clinic was criticised for failing to deliver safe care.

After an examination by the Care Quality Commission, Four Acre Health Centre, a GP practice on Burnage Avenue in St Helens, was declared ‘inadequate,’ the lowest possible rating (CQC).

Four Acre Health Centre has already addressed immediate concerns, according to a spokesman, and is preparing an action plan to enhance its rating.

In breaking down the study, Four Acre, which serves an estimated 8,400 patients, received the lowest possible grade in three major areas: safety, effectiveness of services, and leadership.

Problems with medicine administration and blood tests were two of the main reasons for this.

“Medicine reviews did not contain important information, and mandatory blood tests for certain patients were overdue,” according to the report.

There were also problems with prescriptions and staff training.

“Non-clinical workers did not have the proper safeguarding training,” the document stated.

“Blank prescriptions were not kept secure,” it continued.

The CQC’s inspectors decided, among other things, that “the provider failed to deliver care and treatment in a safe way for service users.”

The practice’s issues appeared to go right to the heart of its operation.

“The provider did not have appropriate governance systems and processes for the practice, including assurance, auditing of systems or processes, monitoring and mitigating any risks connected to the health and safety of the services provided,” according to the study.

The audit uncovered several difficulties with patient care, including: “We discovered errors relating to the required monitoring of patients administered particular medicines.”

There were also issues with leadership. “Leaders did not display a thorough understanding of how to deliver high quality services throughout the practice,” the CQC study stated.

“It was necessary to strengthen communication methods and organizational culture.”

The report did, however, highlight several of Four Acre Health Centre’s positive aspects.

“The program had effectively promoted public health measures for cervical screening,” the statement continued.

“Staff had completed training in a variety of essential safety areas, such as sepsis, fire safety, and chaperone training,” says the statement.

