After a deadly plane crash, Kourtney Kardashian assisted boyfriend Travis Barker in overcoming his fear of flying, according to reports.

According to TMZ, the Blink-182 drummer boarded Kylie Jenner’s private plane Saturday with his girlfriend Kris Jenner and the latter’s boyfriend Corey Gamble. From Camarillo, California, the group flew to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

According to People, it was Barker’s first trip since surviving a devastating plane crash in 2008, which killed four people and left him with third-degree burns on more than half of his body. The 42-year-old “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star is said to have been a strong supporter of her partner while he battled through his trauma.

Travis has been working on this for a long time, according to an unnamed source who spoke to E! News. “It’s something he’s always wanted to do and succeed at. Kourtney has been tremendously loving and supportive, and it is because of her love, support, and faith in him that he has finally been able to accomplish this. Travis’ friends and family have been ecstatic for him since his accident.”

According to a source close to Kardashian, she has been assisting Barker in overcoming his fear of flying.

“Since he’s been with Kourtney, his life has entirely transformed, and he feels ready to do anything,” an unnamed source told the magazine. “She has helped him overcome his fear, and he now believes that with her at his side, he can accomplish anything. He’d been yearning to fly for a long time, and he felt like now was the ideal time.”

People also said that Barker “needed a lot of support to get to this stage,” according to an unnamed source.

“[Kourtney] never insisted on him flying.

They’ve been able to travel around the United States without flying, and Kourtney is completely OK with it,” the person continued.

Since he was a child, Barker has had a fear of flying. The drummer opened up about the tragedy of his terrible plane crash in a May interview with Men’s Health.

“I was a dark… I wasn’t able to stroll down the street. I was convinced that if I saw a plane [in the sky], it was going to crash, and I didn’t want to see it,” he said.

Barker indicated his desire to fly again in the same interview, adding, “It’s been so many years, it’s getting easier for me.” There are days when I don’t think about it when I wake up.”

