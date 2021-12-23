After a controversy over the timing rule, a ‘Wheel Of Fortune’ contestant wins an Audi Q3.

The “Wheel of Fortune” player, who many believed was cheated out of a lavish prize, will be given an Audi Q3 after losing her shot at a free automobile on the game show due to a time error.

Charlene Rubush, a competitor on “Wheel of Fortune,” made it to the bonus round on Tuesday, winning $16,500. According to the host, her delayed, but right, answer in the last category, “What are you doing?” cost her a brand new Audi Q3.

Fortunately for Rubush, Audi was not of the same mind. “We think you’re a winner, Charlene.” Let’s get you a gift now. “It’s time to #GiveHerTheQ3,” the carmaker wrote on its official Twitter account on Wednesday.

Audi confirmed later that evening that they had located Rubush. “No other community compares to the Audi community. We were able to locate Charlene thanks to your assistance! “More to follow as we assist #GiveHerTheQ3,” read the tweet.

Rubush gave the inaccurate answer, “choosing the appropriate card,” at first, but soon corrected himself with the proper answer, “choosing the right phrase.” However, host Pat Sajak said she misplaced the automobile because she delayed before completing the final word in the response.

“This one is difficult because you used all of the correct terms, including the word ‘word,’ but as you know, it has to be more or less continuous,” Sajak noted.

“We’ll allow a brief delay, but not more than four or five seconds.” Sorry, you did a great job getting it, but we are unable to award you the prize, which was the Audi.” Rubush’s loss due to the technicality spurred viewers angry by the timing technicality to attack the game show’s rules on Twitter.

For the time being, fans will have to wait for the newest Audi updates to learn when Rubush will receive the automobile that many “Wheel of Fortune” watchers believe she deserved.