After a controversy over a Black Friday promotion, Boots reacts.

Boots has reacted after a controversy over one of its Black Friday deals.

The high-street retailer offered a’special’ Black Friday sale for the emergency contraceptive pill, also known as the morning after pill, that would save customers 50% off the regular price.

Certain tablets were decreased in price as part of this promotion, including the Levonelle tablet, which was cut to £14.12 instead of £28.25, and Levonorgestral, which was dropped to £8 instead of £15.99.

Boots was chastised for the action, and some MPs were outraged by the “sexist surcharge” on emergency contraception.

The tablets have since been re-priced at their original cost.

When the “Black Friday” bargain expires, campaigners and Labour MPs urged Boots not to reintroduce the full price of its emergency contraception.

“It is terribly unfortunate that high-street businesses continue to impose a sexist extra on emergency contraception,” remarked Dame Diana Johnson MP. Boots has an opportunity to set an example by demonstrating a strong commitment to enhancing women’s reproductive health and well-being. I ask Boots, along with the ladies of the Parliamentary Labour Party, to do so.” “At BPAS, we routinely see women having an unintended pregnancy who were stopped from using emergency contraception because of the difficulties to access, notably the price,” said Clare Murphy, Chief Executive of the British Pregnancy Advisory Service.

“The present Boots deal, as well as the fact that the identical drug can be purchased for less than £4 from a far smaller online shop, demonstrates that huge pharmacy chains can make emergency contraception significantly more accessible.”

“It is unfair that a woman who requires emergency contraception next week will be compelled to spend twice as much as a woman who requires this drug now.”

“Everyone who requires this life-saving medication should have it available, inexpensive, and easily accessible.” We implore Boots to do the right thing and not increase the price once their artificial “Black Friday” deal has expired.” In response to the criticism, Boots has stated that its prices are “in line with other high street pharmacies.”

“This Black Friday sale that ran on our Online Doctor hub was 50% off all men’s and women’s,” a spokeswoman stated.

