After a contentious interview, Ofcom has filed a complaint against Good Morning Britain.

Following a recent interview with Thomas Markle, Good Morning Britain has apparently received complaints from Ofcom.

On October 19, the father of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s son-in-law came on the ITV show.

Mr Markle, 77, claimed on the show that he had been “disowned” by Ms Markle and criticized Prince Harry’s lifestyle in America.

He also stated that he wished to put a stop to their feud, noting that they both needed to “grow up.”

Mr. Markle stated, ” “She was furious with me for a variety of reasons, one of which was that she thought I was paying too much attention to her brother and sister – they’re stepbrothers and sisters, but she insisted that I stop talking to them, which I couldn’t do.

“We’ve reached a stage where I believe both of us should mature, discuss, and reconcile for the sake of the children and ourselves – this is ludicrous. It’s been almost four years since it started. It’s insane.” “I’ve made it pretty plain until I hear from her till she does speak to me that I’ll continue to do this,” he stated when asked whether TV interviews were still the only way he could communicate with Meghan.

“If I can get it through, I’ll do a show for at least a month, and she should ultimately start talking to me – this is far too juvenile. This is a bit ridiculous. It’s time to communicate with one another. We’re all related.

“The children will grow up unaware that they have two families.”

"Why do you think Meghan is so obstinate with you?" Richard Madeley inquired. You're her father, so you obviously know her well and were once close. What is it about her character, her mindset, that allows her to keep you at a safe distance?" "You're asking me a question that I can't answer because it's four years old," Mr Markle remarked.