After a car was stolen in Manchester, police dog Zak tracked down two perpetrators in Sefton.

Merseyside Police Dogs are rarely out of the spotlight, and it was PD Zak’s chance to shine in the early hours of the morning during an overnight patrol.

The Merseyside force’s four-legged companion picked up the scent of hidden males and was able to track them down to their hiding place from an abandoned vehicle in the Sefton region that had been taken earlier.

“Overnight, PD Zak assisted to track from an abandoned vehicle in the Sefton area, right to two men hiding,” police officials tweeted.

“The automobile was recently stolen in a burglary in Manchester. “Both males have been apprehended.” Positive reinforcement is used to train police dogs, which is necessary to generate a happy, well-adjusted canine.

Because police dogs are devoted to their masters and love doing what they are told, a solid bond is always an advantage.