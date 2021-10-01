After a car collides with an ambulance carrying a patient, the driver is arrested.

After ramming into an ambulance late at night, a motorist was arrested.

According to authorities, the car collided with the ambulance as it was transporting a patient in the early hours of this morning.

The ambulance’s passenger door has been smashed in, and the car has mounted the central reservation as a result of the accident, according to a horrifying image released by Merseyside Police.

A lone wheelchair can be seen strewn across the road, along with glass and trash.

The paramedics and patient were unhurt in the crash, according to police.

According to authorities, the motorist was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving.

The Merseyside Road Policing Unit claimed the “ambulance, which is now off the road for repair… was transporting a patient at the time” in a tweet sent out at 2.45 a.m. this morning.

“I’m sure you’re all frustrated with this one as well.”