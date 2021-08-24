After a car accident, Alyssa Milano’s uncle is on life support: ‘He Is A Fighter.’

Mitchell J. Carp, Alyssa Milano’s uncle, is still on life support after being involved in an automobile accident last week.

The “Charmed” actress stated her uncle is “still in and out of consciousness” in a video she posted on TikTok on Monday, and expressed hope that her cherished relative will survive the experience, according to People.

In the TikTok video, she remarked, “He’s on life support.” “My brother took him there yesterday and played him some ‘oldies,’ and his whole body started moving, which he loved.”

“The nurses and physicians at UCLA Medical Center are doing an amazing job with Uncle Mitch, but he still has a long road ahead of him. He had a 103-degree temperature last night, so we believe he’s fighting an infection as well. But he’s a fighter, Uncle Mitch is a fighter, and the doctors say it’s a marvel he’s still alive,” she explained.

“So, thank you once more for your concern and desire to know how he is doing. Please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please You may be called upon to save a life at some point, and knowing how to do so is really valuable,” Milano said.

Milano’s uncle was unconscious while driving on a Los Angeles road last week. The actress sat in the front passenger seat.

Last week, Mitch “began to suffer an unexplained medical condition” while driving. According to a press statement obtained by ET at the time, his Ford SUV subsequently drifted into another lane and collided with another vehicle. Mitch Milano, Milano’s uncle, had a “severe heart attack” while driving, according to Milano.

Although it was Milano’s presence of mind that saved them both, she described the vehicle accident as “horrifying.” She applied the brakes with her hand. Later, a “good Samaritan” assisted them in stopping the Ford. Until medical help arrived, the actress performed CPR on her uncle.

In the TikTok video, Milano remarked, “It was some of the most terrifying moments of my life.”