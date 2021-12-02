After a brief hiatus, the Disney World Universal Holiday Celebration is back.

Due to the pandemic, Disney World’s Universal holiday celebration will not be able to go “full out” in 2020, although this year’s events may feel more like typical times.

Last year, Disney’s famed holiday parades were restricted to a small number of themed characters paraded in front of a smaller crowd.

“We were in pandemic mode, but we still wanted to get the Christmas spirit out,” Reed Jones, Walt Disney World Live Entertainment’s director of creative development, told USA Today.

“We’re taking a major stride toward normalcy this year.” We’re all seeking for opportunities to celebrate the season’s messages of togetherness, kindness, and love. Jones stated, “It’s something we desperately need right now.”

For the 2021 celebration, the COVID ban will remain in effect. To enter the grounds, proof of vaccinations or a recent negative Covid test will be required.

The following is a list of Disney World’s Universal holiday events that will be held in 2021:

A new holiday show starring Mickey and Minnie Mouse, a fireworks and projection show, and the return of Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas Parade are all part of Disney’s Very Merriest After House, which requires a separate admittance ticket.

Jingle Cruise – A holiday variation of “Jungle Cruise”Monsters Inc. Laugh Floor Holiday Edition – From the decor to the jokes, this show incorporates Christmas and the holidays.

When “After Hours” is not on, Cinderella’s Castle will have festive holiday projections on it.

Christmas in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Join in the fun with seasonal shows and decorations in both Universal Studios Florida’s “Diagon Alley” and Universal’s Islands of Adventure’s “Hodsmeade.”

The Grinchmas Who-liday Spectacular starring the Grinch – Get together with the local Whos and enjoy the music and excitement of The Grinchmas Who-liday Spectacular starring the Grinch. Greetings – Every evening, a sequence of holiday sceneries will be displayed on the Hollywood Tower Hotel, as well as a Santa Claus Motorcade with an elf going along Hollywood Boulevard.

Santa Claus Festive Flotilla – At Disney’s Animal Kingdom, a St. Nick will float down the Discovery River.