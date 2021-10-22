After a bout with COVID-19, Gwyneth Paltrow has a new outlook on health and has quit drinking.

“It’s been a long year with scarcely any booze, I mean I’ve had a drink here and there but very rarely,” the 49-year-old actress said during a guest appearance on the “Dear Chelsea” podcast on Thursday.

“You know how much I enjoy a drink, the ritual of it, and sitting down to have one while chatting. I enjoy the flavor of alcoholic beverages such as whiskey, wine, and vodka. I’ll take everything “Paltrow went on to say. “But I suppose what occurred was that I didn’t feel energetic after getting COVID and feeling like sh—, or after having long COVID stuff for a time.” The “Shakespeare in Love” actress said in February that she “had COVID-19 early on” before turning to functional medicine practitioner Dr. Will Cole, who put her on a rigorous diet that excludes sugar and alcohol.

“I wasn’t feeling well, and my inflammation levels were sky-high, so the doctor told me, ‘Look, you really need to clean up your act.’ You must abstain from alcohol, grains, sugar, and processed foods for at least three months,’ and so on “Paltrow talked about it on the show.

Paltrow also revealed that wine and comfort food helped her with her 14-pound weight gain due to COVID-19.

She was able to shed 11 pounds with the help of Dr. Cole.

“So I did it, if reluctantly, and suddenly I started to feel fantastic. And I’m not sure I’ll keep doing it indefinitely, but I believe 2021 has been about me trying to appreciate my health and wellness a little bit more since, especially during COVID, I was just eating whatever I wanted and drinking seven nights a week. And it’s been a fascinating experience. It’s crazy how much better I sleep when I don’t drink “she clarified

Paltrow recently discussed her upcoming Netflix series “Sex, Love, and Goop” and opened up about her own sex experiences. With the guidance of specialists, the show will showcase couples who will learn about different ways to delight their lovers and connect to each other on a deeper level.