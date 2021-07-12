After a “Bad Batch Of Ecstasy,” Jada Pinkett Smith passed out on the set of “Nutty Professor.”

On “Red Table Talk,” Jada Pinkett Smith discussed her past issues with substance misuse.

Smith revealed in the most recent edition of the Facebook Watch show that she began drinking in high school, but as her tolerance grew, she began mixing wine or other alcohol with ecstasy and cannabis.

“I used to drink a lot in high school, then when I moved out here, I started doing cocktails. So ecstasy, drink, and weed,” admitted the 49-year-old actress. “I wasn’t doing anything that I considered to be addicting. But I’d do all three at the same time. That was my drink.”

The star of “Girls Trip” revealed that her drug and alcohol problems had a negative impact on her career. She described a “eye-opening” experience on the set of her 1996 film “The Nutty Professor,” in which she “passed out” after ingesting a “poor batch of ecstasy.”

“I had one mishap. That encounter was also eye-opening for me. On ‘Nutty Professor,’ I had one incident. I was knocked unconscious. Smith added, “Makeup trailer.” “I threw up. I went to work high, and the ecstasy was a terrible batch.”

It was difficult for her to admit what had happened at the time, so she “told people that I had taken – I must’ve had old medication in a vitamin bottle,” according to the actress.

Smith was given a wake-up call as a result of the experience, and she resolved to change her ways and get herself together.

“However, I’ll tell you what I did. I gathered my wits and walked onto the set. “That was the last time,” she stated emphatically. “I had to get to the bottom of my abyss.”

“I think back on my life, like, I am a walking miracle, no doubt about it,” Smith continued. People won’t believe it.”

Meanwhile, Smith’s daughter, Willow, spoke out on “Red Table Talk” in December 2020 about her severe anxiety.

There were times when the 20-year-old artist couldn’t speak and had to “just cocoon and like be with myself for a moment,” she said. Smith was taken aback when she learned that her daughter had self-harmed in the past.

“There’s shame, guilt, sadness, and confusion,” Willow explained. “And then you don’t want to talk about it because you’re like, ‘I feel insane, and I don’t want them to think I’m insane, so I’m just not going to say anything.’”