After a £60 million drug bust, a Liverpool father ‘planned a new life in South America.’

According to reports, a Liverpool guy planned to start a new life in South America after completing one final drug operation.

After attempting to transport 751 kilos of cocaine from South America to the Welsh coast, Gary Swift, 53, and Scott Kilgour were sentenced to a total of 33 years in prison.

Authorities had been keeping a close eye on the two men after swooping on the cocaine-laden SY Atrevido as it approached the Welsh coast in August 2019.

The ship was taken into Fishguard harbour, where investigators from the National Crime Agency (NCA) and the Border Force’s Deep Rummage team searched it and uncovered the narcotics haul, which was up to 83 percent pure. The quantity discovered would be worth roughly £24 million at wholesale, with a potential street value of £60 million.

After pleading guilty to importing Class A narcotics into the UK, Swift and Kilgour were sentenced to 19 years and 6 months in prison and 13 years and 6 months in prison, respectively.

Swift, who is from Huyton, was the subject of a proceeds of crime hearing at Swansea Crown Court earlier this week.

Swift’s assets, which included three boats and five caravans, were ordered to be sold by the court.

Swift planned to start a new life in South America after the cocaine bust, according to a lady who knew him.

“He had acquired a house out there (South America),” she explained. This was his final big work, and he intended to establish a new life over there following this on-the-road assignment. “However, it was not to be.”

Swift was previously linked to plans to renovate a canal-side hotel in Chester, according to the ECHO in 2019.

The Eaton Hotel in Chester was purchased by the Liverpool man for roughly £1 million in 2007.

Swift, who sold his residence to fund the project, put hundreds of thousands of pounds into the hotel’s renovation. He mentioned at the time that he had pondered moving to the south coast because of his interest in sailing.

“Initially, we were looking to go down there,” the father-of-four remarked in 2009. The summary comes to a close.