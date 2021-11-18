After a 23-year-old was stabbed in the neck during a rampage, terrifying 999 calls were made.

Police have published chilling 999 calls made by terrified members of the public after a knifeman killed strangers on a night out.

In a brutal series of stabbings in Birmingham city centre last September, Zephaniah McLeod, 28, killed a university graduate from Crosby and attacked seven other members of the public.

Jacob Billington, 23, was fatally stabbed by the perpetrator, who suffered from paranoid schizophrenia.

After informing a stranger he didn’t have a lighter, a 23-year-old man was stabbed to death.

The Birmingham Mail reported that McLeod was sentenced to life in prison with a minimum period of 21 years at Birmingham Crown Court earlier today.

On the basis of reduced responsibility, he agreed to manslaughter, four counts of attempted murder, and three counts of injuring.

West Midlands Police have released audio from eight emergency calls related to the stabbings.

“Is the patient (Jacob) breathing?” the emergency services operator asks over the phone.

Regarding Jacob’s condition, a buddy responds: “Is he breathing, please? He is, in fact, breathing. He’s bleeding profusely from his neck.”” Is he conscious and breathing? The call taker inquires.

“He’s conscious, but he’s losing consciousness,” the friend explains.

The operator declares: “So, where are you now? What is the patient’s approximate age?” “Um, 23,” he said. “OK – and what occurred there?” says the operator. The friend says, ” “There was a man strolling, and then there was blood everywhere the next minute. He was stabbed in the neck, I believe.” He declares: “I’ve just received word that a young lady has been stabbed. She is, indeed, on the floor.

“Hello, could everyone kindly settle down for a moment? Do you have any idea who by?” “Where is he now?” the call handler inquires. The man responds, ” “I’m not sure. He’s just bolted.

“Is she okay (asking passers-by)? Is she still alive and well? Ok. I’ve just learned that another person has been stabbed. He’s had his throat stabbed.” “One person tried to stab me on the street and he stabbed me in the neck, but…” Mr Bachvarov, who was stabbed by McLeod in Constitution Hill, told the 999 operator. “You’ve been stabbed in the neck?” the call handler inquires. “Yes, but…” he responds. “Are you breathing?” the call taker inquires. “I’m breathing a little bit, but not much,” he remarked. The summary comes to a conclusion.”