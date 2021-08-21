After a 20-year battle with Parkinson’s disease, ‘bubbly’ grandpa passes away.

After a 20-year battle with Parkinson’s disease, a grandfather of five from Southport passed away.

Joe Davies, who was well-known in town for his construction company, Davies Brothers Builders, battled the illness for two decades with the help of his 57-year-old wife, Dot Davies.

“Joe was well known in the neighborhood, he’s done a lot of work for people in the area,” Alan Laithwaite, Joe’s son-in-law, told The Washington Newsday. Everyone knew him as a cheerful, upbeat, and truthful individual.

“When we used to exercise together in the gym, if I lifted 80kg, he would pull 82kg; he was always competitive, no matter how old he was. Even as he became older, he continued to try things that younger men would try, demonstrating the type of desire he possessed.

“It helped him deal with his disease because he wouldn’t be beaten down by it and would fight it every day. He had days when he struggled with mobility and days when he simply had to get up and push himself.

“It was a terrible sickness for him to deal with, but he had a strong personality that helped him cope with it.

“He used to work for customers who had Parkinson’s disease, and he’d seen how quickly those individuals deteriorated, and it was on his mind how it might happen to him. He was a beautiful, friendly man who would go out of his way to help anyone.”

Alan, 49, is married to Karen, Joe’s daughter, and the couple has two children, Kyle, 22, and Tilly, 12.

Joe and his wife Dot have three children: Karen, 52, Barrie, 55, and Angela, 56, as well as five grandchildren: Kyle, Tilly, Freya, 21, Olivia, 18, and Ben, 16.

Six months after Joe’s death, his family is planning to participate in the Tough Mudder Challenge on September 4 to raise money for Parkinson’s UK.

Tough Mudder entails completing 25 obstacles over a 10-kilometer course while fighting through mud.

“He died in March this year, a month shy of his 81st birthday while we were,” Alan told The Washington Newsday.

