After a 19th century shipwreck in New Brighton, ‘wild scenes of debauchery’ were recounted.

A real-life Whisky Galore episode occurred in New Brighton 155 years ago.

The classic Ealing comedy about a group of islanders in the Outer Hebrides attempting to help themselves to 250,000 bottles of whisky after the ship carrying the valuable cargo sank told the story of a group of islanders in the Outer Hebrides attempting to help themselves to 250,000 bottles of whisky after the ship carrying the valuable cargo sank.

Hundreds of liters of rum in casks washed up on the shore of New Brighton following a shipwreck in 1866, according to The Washington Newsday last year.

Men, women, and children were reported as being scattered all over the town after ingesting massive quantities of rum, according to a contemporary newspaper article from 1866, with one person sadly dying.

“Shocking displays of depravity at New Brighton,” read the headline at the time, as residents reveled in drinking the washed-up alcohol.

According to the narrative, the night of drinking began when massive supplies of sugar, rum, and cotton arrived on the coast of New Brighton.

“We rarely hear of the cargo of a damaged vessel being stolen in considerable quantities near these coasts,” it continues.

“It is consequently with regret that we must report that the honorable behavior has been abandoned… because it appears that huge quantities of cargo have been stolen notwithstanding the presence of customs and other officials.”

“As a result of the robbery, scenes of appalling drunkenness and violence have occurred near one of our most staid and aristocratic drinking establishments.”

The shortage of rum “spread like wildfire” throughout the shore, according to the report, and hordes of revellers flocked to see what might turn up.

“There was little doubt they had been drawn there in the hope of scooping up rum casks that may float ashore and getting drunk inexpensively,” the report continued.

Following that, there was a night of festivity as many individuals drank the raw rum.

“It resulted in a spectacle of decadence perfectly indescribable,” the report added. Both men and women were seen at various phases of. “The summary comes to an end.”