After a 13-year-old girl ‘jumps from the bridge,’ the tunnel was closed.

After a 13-year-old girl ‘jumped’ from a neighboring bridge, the Wallasey tunnel was closed.

At around 7.05 p.m. on Saturday, emergency services were dispatched to Breck Road Bridge on the Wallasey Tunnel approach road due to a safety concern.

Officers arrived on the scene and discovered a 13-year-old girl on the wrong side of the bridge railings.

READ MORE: After a bittersweet anniversary, Paul McCartney was sighted in Liverpool’s Lime Street station.

She jumped as they began interacting with the adolescent.

She was rushed to the hospital with injuries that do not appear to be life threatening.

Due to the event, traffic was momentarily halted at the Wallasey tunnel’s entrance.

According to one eyewitness, “lots of police” were stationed at the Wirral end of the tunnel, and “people couldn’t leave” or enter.

Traffic was stopped near the Wallasey tunnel while emergency personnel dealt with the incident, according to a photo snapped by an eyewitness.

On social media, one person stated that they had “never seen so many cops.”

“We can confirm that emergency services were alerted to a concern for safety at Breck Road Bridge on the Wallasey Tunnel approach road in Wallasey,” a Merseyside Police representative told The Washington Newsday.

“At 7:05 p.m., officers were dispatched to reports of a 13-year-old girl on the wrong side of the bridge railings.

“Officers arrived on the scene, and when they started talking to the teen, she leapt.

“She was rushed to the hospital with injuries that are not life threatening at this time.

“While emergency personnel dealt with the situation, road closures were placed in place.”