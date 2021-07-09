After 26 documented cases of self-isolation, almost the whole school has decided to self-isolate. Cases Covid-19

After more than two dozen people tested positive for Covid-19 at a Merseyside primary school, nearly everyone was forced to self-isolate.

At Mendell Primary School in Bromborough, Wirral, there have been a total of 26 viral cases, causing all but one year group and one teacher to self-isolate.

The school’s chair of governors, Cllr Chris Carubia, verified the news.

The Covid-19 epidemic in the school, according to the Eastham Liberal Democrat councillor, has been quite disruptive.

If someone in their “bubble” tests positive for coronavirus, existing laws require students and teachers to self-isolate for 10 days.

Cllr Carubia stated that this was true not only for students and schools, but also for families who may need to organize alternative daycare or refrain from working to care for their children.

“We don’t comment on the numbers of children isolating at individual schools,” Julie Webster, Wirral’s director of public health, said.

“If a primary school child exhibits Covid-19 symptoms, they should be isolated and taken for a PCR test as soon as possible by their parent or guardian.

“We recognize that many families are now being disrupted as a result of high Covid-19 rates, and we encourage everyone to follow the measures in place to prevent the virus from spreading and limiting the impact on our community.”

Covid-19 instances have been reported in a number of Wirral schools.

Due to a case of the virus within its ‘bubble,’ a whole Year 1 class at Town Lane Infant School in Bebington was advised to isolate earlier this week.

It is apparent that the issue is having a significant impact on schools.

Ms Webster confirmed last week that over 3,300 students in Wirral were self-isolating.

Ms. Webster also stated in a meeting last Wednesday that approximately 250 school staff members were self-isolating.

She pointed out that, despite the large numbers, the majority of youngsters in the borough continued to attend school, with only about 6% of students and 5% of school employees self-isolating.

To combat the chaos produced by self-isolation, newly appointed Health Secretary Sajid Javid said this week that everyone under the age of 18 who is a close contact of a positive Covid-19 will be tested. The summary comes to a close.