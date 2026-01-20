AFI FEST Announces Dates for 40th Anniversary Celebration

The American Film Institute (AFI) has revealed the dates for the highly anticipated 40th anniversary edition of AFI FEST. The iconic event will take place from October 21 to 25, 2026, at the TCL Chinese Theatres in Hollywood, marking four decades of showcasing innovative filmmaking.

Festival Highlights and 2025 Selections

The 2025 festival kicked off with the opening film Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere, and featured a strong lineup of award contenders. Among the notable films were Bugonia, The Testament Of Ann Lee, Sound Of Falling, The Voice Of Hind Rajab, Train Dreams, The President’s Cake, and Nuremberg.

Noteworthy for its commitment to diversity, the festival boasted that 39% of its official selections were directed by women, while 29% were helmed by BIPOC filmmakers. These figures reflect the festival’s ongoing efforts to highlight underrepresented voices in cinema.

AFI FEST also serves as a qualifying festival for short films in major categories at prestigious awards like the Oscars, Baftas, and BIFAs, adding to the event’s importance in the global film circuit.

Looking Ahead: Eddie Murphy to Receive Lifetime Achievement Award

In another major announcement, the American Film Institute has confirmed that legendary actor and comedian Eddie Murphy will be honored with the 51st AFI Lifetime Achievement Award at a gala tribute on April 18, 2026. The recognition is set to celebrate Murphy’s decades-long impact on the entertainment industry.

Last year, the AFI’s selections included notable titles such as Bugonia, Train Dreams, Hamnet, and Sinners, all of which were celebrated for their storytelling and artistic achievement.