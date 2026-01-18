Affleck and Damon Lead Tense Miami Thriller in ‘The Rip’

Netflix’s latest crime thriller, *The Rip*, directed by Joe Carnahan, has quickly gained traction for its high-stakes drama, moral dilemmas, and powerhouse performances from Matt Damon and Ben Affleck. Released on January 16, 2026, the film has already sparked significant attention, thanks to its star-studded cast and gritty portrayal of a fractured police force caught in a dangerous web of corruption, crime, and betrayal.

Police Under Pressure

The film opens with a shocking tragedy—a ruthless ambush that leaves Jackie Velez (Lina Esco), a respected narcotics division captain, dead. Her last moments are spent sending a cryptic message before she succumbs to her injuries, setting off a chain of events that tests the loyalty and moral compass of her colleagues. Enter Lieutenant Dane Dumars (Matt Damon), who is thrust into the captain’s role amid personal turmoil. Struggling with the grief of losing his son and the collapse of his marriage, Dane faces a fractured police department rife with corruption and unresolved tensions.

As the investigation into Jackie’s murder progresses, Dane grows suspicious of the official narrative. His concerns deepen when Detective Sergeant JD Byrne (Ben Affleck), his right-hand man and former lover of Jackie, clashes with the idea that a dirty cop could be responsible. The tension between the two characters, complicated by a personal connection, amplifies as the plot unfolds.

The situation escalates when the team receives a tip about a cartel stash house in Hialeah. Despite internal pressure to avoid overtime, Dane leads a raid on the house, where they find an unexpected fortune—$20 million in cash, far more than the amount originally reported. This discovery sets off a moral crisis within the team, forcing them to confront the temptation of greed. What follows is a standoff where alliances fracture, lives are at risk, and trust among the team members crumbles.

Morality in Crisis

As the plot unfolds, the tension intensifies. Dane’s team is given just 30 minutes to decide whether to take a cut of the seized cash and escape before the situation spirals into violence. Two Hialeah cops start asking questions, and the arrival of a DEA officer in an armored truck further complicates matters. Desi (Sasha Calle), a young woman connected to the stash house, holds critical information about its true occupants, and as the clock ticks down, the team faces mounting pressure to make a choice.

The film explores deep moral questions: Can even the most dedicated cop resist the allure of millions of dollars? As the line between right and wrong blurs, the loyalty of the Tactical Narcotics Team is put to the ultimate test. The film’s portrayal of the struggle between personal integrity and corruption is both thrilling and thought-provoking.

Directed with grit and tension, *The Rip* delivers a satisfying mix of action and psychological drama. While it may not reinvent the cops-in-crisis genre, it offers a fresh perspective with its nuanced characters and high-stakes storytelling. The dynamic performances of Damon and Affleck elevate the film, making it a standout in the crowded streaming landscape.

Behind the scenes, the film is also notable for its production model. Affleck and Damon, through their Artists Equity banner, have promised bonuses to the cast and crew based on the film’s viewership success, reflecting the film’s themes of shared reward and consequence.