Aespa Joins Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade’s Star-Studded Lineup.

The traditional Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is returning to New York’s streets to bring in the holiday mood with a celebrity lineup that includes South Korea’s emerging girl group Aespa.

Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is welcoming back the public with vaccine and mask restrictions for its personnel and volunteers, following a “made for television” parade last year due to the epidemic.

Aespa will fly from South Korea to New York City to participate in one of the nation’s most anticipated events, where various painted floats parade amid big balloons, marching bands, performances, and, of course, adoring admirers.

According to Koreaboo, the trio will perform on top of Olay’s “Her Future is STEM-sational.”

Carrie Underwood, Jimmie Allen, Jon Batiste, Kristin Chenoweth, Darren Criss, Jordan Fisher, “Blue’s Clues & You!” host Josh Dela Cruz, and former “Blue’s Clues” hosts Steve Burns and Donovan Patton are among the celebrities who will appear in the 95th Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Foreigner is a rock band from the United States.

Sara Bareilles, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Paula Pell, Busy Philipps of Peacock’s “Girls5eva,” Andy Grammer, Mickey Guyton, Chris Lane, Miss America Camille Schrier, “Sesame Street” cast and Muppets, Nelly, Kim Petras, Kelly Rowland, Rob Thomas, Tai Verdes, and Zoe Wees will all be in attendance. In the meanwhile, Tauren Wells and Santa Claus will be in attendance.

This year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade kicks out at 9 a.m. on Thanksgiving morning on 77th Street and Central Park West. According to USA Today, it will march 2.5 miles from Central Park West to Columbus Circle, then along Central Park South and Sixth Avenue before turning west on 34th Street and terminating on 7th Avenue in front of Macy’s Herald Square.

More than 800 clowns, 10 marching bands, and nine performance groups will be among the 15 character balloons, 28 floats, 36 novelty and heritage inflatables, 15 character balloons, 28 floats, 36 novelty and heritage inflatables, 15 character balloons, 28 floats, 36 novelty and heritage inflatables, 15 character balloons, 28 It will air on NBC and Telemundo, as well as being streamed on Peacock.

Macy’s released the roster for the event on its official Twitter account on Monday.

“This is brand new! It stated, “Here’s the star-studded lineup for this year’s 95th #MacysParade.”

The announcement was followed by a brief video clip that showed photographs of celebrities who would be attending the event.

"It's back, and we're thrilled to bring it back to the streets of New York City in its entirety, as audiences have come to expect and adore us," Will Coss says.