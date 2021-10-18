Aespa, a K-pop girl group, debuts at No. 20 on Billboard’s Top 200 chart.

Aespa entered the ranks of K-pop artists that have charted hits with their current single “Savage,” which debuted at No. 20 on the Billboard 200.

More South Korean performers are breaking into the worldwide arena with certified songs on the Billboard chart, thus this could be the year of K-pop acts.

Aespa’s most recent single, “Savage,” debuted at No. 20 on Billboard’s top 200 albums chart, which ranks the most popular albums in the United States on a weekly basis.

Billboard also revealed this week’s best-selling albums, with Don Toliver’s “Life Of A Don” at No. 1 and Aespa’s “Savage” at No. 2. Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga’s “Love For Sale” is in third place, followed by Olivia Rodrigo’s “Sour” and heavy metal band Trivium’s “In The Court Of The Dragon.” “Savage” is the female quartet’s first physical album since their debut in November 2020.

According to Soompi, the album “Savage” comprises six songs, including the title track “Savage,” which is a trap genre (sub-genre of hiphop music) characterized by strong drum beats and noteworthy bass lines.

Since its release on Oct. 5, the song has risen to No. 6 on YouTube’s list of popular music videos.

Kirsten Collins, Jia Lih, Yoo Young Jin, and Hautboi Rich composed the song, which has Korean lyrics written by Yoo Young Jin.

SM Entertainment, one of the leading K-pop entertainment corporations, manages Aespa.

Karina, Giselle, Winter, and Ningning, the lone Chinese member of the group, make up the all-female group.

Meanwhile, rivalry between Blackpink and Aespa fans reached a fever pitch on Monday, as fans continue to compare the two girl groups.

Fans of Blackpink, known as Blinks, accused Aespa of "copying" Blackpink, according to users of the online fan group Pann. Not to be outdone, My, a group of Aespa enthusiasts, chastised Blinks for being "sensitive." "The fact is, Blackpink is already the most popular female group on the planet. As ambassadors, they are sweeping the commercials. Because they are sweeping the music charts and winning #1s, Aespa's atmosphere [sic]is particularly wonderful right now. They've got it going on.