Advent calendars with fidget toys: We had our experts, ages 5 and 7, unbox a best-seller and provide their judgment.

With so many different advent calendars available nowadays, stocked with everything from cheese to coffee pods, Lego to make-up, it’s difficult to forecast which ones will be the year’s major sellers. However, we knew from the reader response when we initially showcased fidget toy advent calendars that they would be one of the most popular ways to count down the days till Christmas in 2021.

Are fidget toy advent calendars, on the other hand, worth the money? Two fidget toy lovers, ages 5 and 7, unboxed one of Amazon’s best-selling fidget toy advent calendars. But what did they come up with? To find out, watch the entire video.

Overall, my initial impressions were positive. Not only did the calendar have 25 doors (which our five-year-old loved), but you also got 33 different items over the course of the month, including fidget pops (toys that look like bubble wrap and can be popped repeatedly), simple dimples, mochis, a slinky, a fidget pad, and a variety of other things to squeeze, stretch, and fiddle with.

Forget your fears of flimsy plastic knickknacks: everything that came out of the (surprisingly sturdy) box was sturdy and well-made, and nothing has snapped, broken, or fallen apart after nearly a week of enthusiastic play – even when the five-year-old went to sleep clutching the slinky several nights in a row.

While there were some repetitions, our reviewers didn’t seem to mind – and it would be less visible if the doors were opened over several days. If you wanted to save money and buy a calendar for multiple children to share, it may be advantageous.

The fidget toy advent calendar is currently available on Amazon in a variety of forms. Priced at £21.88 but with a 5% discount right now, this is a wonderful time to pick it up and store it away for December. If you think you’ll be waiting too long, there’s even a fidget toy Halloween countdown calendar you can buy to keep you occupied. “The summary has come to an end.”