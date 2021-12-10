Adult education courses at Wirral Met College might help you get on track to your desired job in 2022.

Take the next step toward your dream career in 2022 to make it your best year yet.

Whether you want to advance in your current career, return to school, or retrain to do something you’ve always wanted to do, Wirral Met College can help you get there.

Accounting, childcare, languages, art, hairdressing, construction, personal training, beauty treatment, culinary arts, health and social care, photography, vehicle maintenance, criminology, and psychology are among the courses available to begin in January 2022.

The courses are available both during the day and in the evenings, making it simple to accommodate your studies around your work and childcare responsibilities.

Those who are interested in construction and want to retrain can apply for a painting and decorating certificate and become a trained tradesperson. With a CMI leadership and management diploma, AAT accounting diploma, or bookkeeping award, business professionals can advance their careers.

The college’s one-day classes, which begin in March, will allow beauty experts to add brow lamination, lash lift, and henna brows to their services. Why not try your hand at ceramics, photography, or printmaking if you’re simply looking to acquire a new skill? Between January and May, these creative courses are available with a variety of start dates.

If you don’t want to travel to campus, Wirral Met also offers over 40 online courses to help your professional growth and allow you to learn new skills from the convenience of your own home.

The online courses cover topics including IT user skills, event organizing, mental health awareness, and money management and may be completed at any time and from any location.

Furthermore, depending on your personal circumstances, many Wirral Met courses are free to study.

Many entry level, level one, and level two courses are free for residents of the Liverpool City Region (Liverpool, Wirral, Sefton, Knowsley, St Helens, or Halton), and level three courses may be free for anyone aged 19 and over who do not have an A level or equivalent certificate.

Gemma Evans, a Heswall native, returned to college at the age of 21 and was able to pursue a vocation she loves.

In 2019, Gemma studied for the year-long certificate in supporting teaching and learning in schools, which.