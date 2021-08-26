Adrian Grenier’s “Clickbait” is praised on Twitter: “It’s A Must-Watch!”

After viewing Adrian Grenier’s new series, “Clickbait,” Twitter followers couldn’t get enough of it.

“Clickbait” premiered on Netflix on Wednesday, and many people were eager to praise the show after seeing it. The majority of them admitted that they believed they had it all figured out, but that the ending caught them off guard.

“Netflix’s #Clickbait is a must-see! I’m generally fairly excellent at predicting mysteries, so I’m surprised I got it wrong this time. It’s not the person you believe it is. Overall, a fantastic plot!!” one said on Twitter.

“I didn’t do anything useful today and instead binge-watched #ClickbaitNetflix, and I seriously misjudged this program [tear emoji]I thought I had it all figured out by the end! It is a must-see!!” another has been added.

“It’s just the way things are.” I’ve spent the entire day binge-watching #clickbaitnetflix. Overall, [it]comes highly recommended. What worked was very effective. The various points of view are brilliantly written and carefully focused on the individual. A different viewer commented, “The cast is excellent.”

There are spoilers ahead. Nick (Grenier) is kidnapped and held hostage in this series. A video of him holding a sign that read, “I assault women,” was shown to his family. I die at 5 million views.” “I killed a woman,” read another sign. His family initially mistook the video for real and became concerned when he went missing.

Nick’s body was discovered after days of searching. Following the tragedy, other women came forward claiming to be in a relationship with Nick, further complicating the situation for Nick’s mourning family. Sophie’s affair (with Betty Gabriel) was also made public, as her ex-husband was questioned by police about his role in Nick’s death. Due to the whole ordeal, the family faced a lot of backlash from the public and online.

After their dispute, one of Nick’s girlfriends, Sarah (Taylor Ferguson), committed herself.

Simon (Daniel Henshall), her brother, blamed Nick for her murder and kidnapped him. However, after confronting Nick, he realized he had the incorrect guy and let him go. The women were being catfished in the last episode, and Nick was killed after confronting the individual who utilized his persona on multiple dating services. Nick’s coworker, whom he considered a friend, was the catfish.

Tony Ayres, the show’s creator, spoke with Entertainment Weekly about the show.

He admitted that he was aware that the ending was contentious, but that he stands by it.

