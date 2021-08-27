Adrian Grenier Can Relate To The End Of “Clickbait”: “Sad And Upsetting.”

Adrian Grenier opened up on how his Netflix limited series “Clickbait” ended.

The “Entourage” alum discussed his new program with Entertainment Weekly, which finished with a stunning twist that viewers didn’t see coming. Grenier admitted that when he first started filming the project, he had no idea how it would end.

There are spoilers ahead. Nick (Grenier) was not only murdered, but he was also found to be innocent of the charges that he abused women and even killed one. He had been defrauded. Dawn (Becca Lish), a coworker and friend, took his identity and used it to catfish women on various dating sites since she was bored at home.

Grenier described the finale as “both sad and distressing.” “I try to have sympathy for people who are lost and tormented, and who end up hurting others because they haven’t dealt with own shadows. I believe that everyone who is both a victim and a collaborator in a crime of trust feels relieved to finally comprehend what happened amid all the turmoil. It’s unfortunate that trust might be your demise in a society where there is no trust.”

Grenier said that he could connect to the movie’s ending in the sense that he, too, has had his fair share of online stalkers and scammers. There were persons who pretended to be Nick in order to persuade others to give them money.

He told the newspaper, “It’s a little too near to home.” “In fact, if you go at my Instagram, you’ll notice that I always have a message at the top of my profile about these scammers posing as me and encouraging people to send them money. That is, I think, innocuous enough, though it stinks. But, you know, things could be a lot worse, right?”

Grenier’s first series regular role is “Clickbait,” following his time on “Entourage,” which ended in 2011. He acknowledged that he was picky about his ideas, therefore it took him a long time to return to the small screen.

The star of “The Devil Wears Prada” told EW, “I’m project-focused, not necessarily number but quality.” “I’m always on the lookout for projects that will have a significant influence on people.”

Many people flocked to Twitter shortly after the launch of his new show to say that it is a must-see because they had already seen it.