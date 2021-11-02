Adele’s upcoming album ’30’ has a tracklist, and fans have already chosen a favorite.

Adele has finally unveiled a tracklist for her new album “30,” after a six-year wait, and her fans are already in emotional overdrive.

Adele admits crying to a “several of my new ones” during her Vogue session on “73 Questions,” calling 30 her “most personal one yet.” “All on the new album,” the “Hello” singer confessed, are her favorite lyrics she’s ever penned. It’s expected that she’ll talk about her divorce from Simon Konecki on this album.

Take a look at the list below.

Her most recent album also includes three additional tracks:

1. The Wild and Wonderful West

2. I Can’t Be With You

3. Take it easy on me (With Chris Stapleton)

Her admirers are already tearing up with songs like “Cry Your Heart Out,” “Hold On,” and “To Be Love.”

However, even before hearing a single note, many are obsessed with the song “I Drink Wine.” Many admirers believe “I Drink Wine” is the mysterious tune she referred to as “self-destruction” in her British Vogue interview. “The most non-Adele sound yet — shades of Goldfrapp, her voice sampled and resampled over a mesmerizing beat,” the song is said to be. It has a hit-like odor.” “Oh, that’s devastation,” she exclaimed. “It’s me going out to a bar and getting wasted.” Liquor use. If I consume alcohol, I create fights. I’m not afraid of wine; I could drink five bottles and carry on a decent conversation.” As expected, Adele’s “I Drink Wine” has already sparked a frenzy among fans who can’t wait to hear the song.

One Twitter user remarked, “I already know that ‘I Drink Wine’ will be my song for the rest of the year.”

“Can you fathom it tho?” a fan tweeted in response to the song. ‘I drink wine’ turns out to be a gut-wrenching, heartache ballad that has us all sobbing and inflicts a terrible sadness on us for the rest of our lives if we all laughed at it? Take a look at all of the Twitter responses.

Adele’s new album, “30,” will be released on November 19th.