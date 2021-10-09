Adele’s motivation for losing 100 pounds after becoming “addicted” to exercising.

In an interview with Vogue, Adele explained why she decided to reduce weight.

The 33-year-old singer has gone out for the first time about her two-year weight loss journey, during which she lost 100 pounds.

The Hello singer is poised to return with her new album ’30,’ with the first single Easy On Me dropping next Friday, October 15.

She said in an interview with Vogue that she made the album for her eight-year-old son Angelo, whom she shares with her ex-husband Simon Konecki.

Adele announced her separation from her husband in April of this year, and they divorced in March of this year.

Vogue quoted her as saying: “It was due of my nervousness. I’d feel a lot better if I worked out.

“It was never about reducing weight; it was always about building strength and spending as much time as possible without my phone every day.” It became pretty addictive for me. I go to the gym two or three times per day.

“So I lift weights in the morning, then hike or box in the afternoon, and then do cardio at night,” she says.

Adele says she lost weight with the help of personal trainers while she was “essentially unemployed.”

She stated that such an exercise regimen is “impossible for a lot of individuals.”

It’s the first time the singer has discussed her weight loss in public, something she previously stated she didn’t believe was important to track on Instagram.

Vogue quoted her as saying: “I did it for myself, not for others. So what makes me think I’d ever share it? It does not pique my interest. It’s my body, after all.

“To be body positive, you don’t have to be overweight; you may be any shape or size.”

Adele dismissed reports that she had attempted fad diets as well as those who claimed to have coached her.

She stated, ” “There will be no intermittent fasting. Nothing. Because I work out so hard, I really eat more than I used to.”