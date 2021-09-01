Adele Wears Plaid Mini Skirt With Boyfriend Rich Paul To Show Off Her Legs: Report

During a recent sighting with her boyfriend Rich Paul, Adele wore a skirt and flaunted her toned legs.

The “Hello” singer and LeBron James’ sports agent were seen on an intimate date in Los Angeles on Monday night. The 33-year-old singer wore a black turtleneck, tartan little skirt, black stockings, and black knee-high boots in photographs acquired by Page Six.

Adele’s legs were visible thanks to her little skirt. In the midst of the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, she also wore a black mask to match her attire. Her hair was carefully pulled back into a low ponytail. She completed her look with gold hoop earrings and a bracelet that matched.

Paul, 39, was dressed in slacks. He was dressed casually in pants, a white T-shirt, and a sweatshirt. He finished off his look with a black face mask and a pair of sneakers.

The couple had just finished dinner at Otium, a contemporary hotspot that draws on Chef Timothy Hollingsworth’s “deep culinary pedigree,” according to the site. During the sighting, they did not bring their PDA with them.

The restaurant’s website describes it as “intended to be a sociable restaurant with an open kitchen mixing indoor and outdoor settings.” “The restaurant’s name, Otium, is derived from Latin, and it refers to a place where people may enjoy leisurely social activities.”

After being seen watching Game 5 of the NBA Finals in July, Adele and Paul fueled dating speculations. When ESPN’s Brian Windhorst referred to the “Someone Like You” singer as Paul’s girlfriend, it fanned the dating rumors.

“[LeBron James’] agent, Rich Paul, takes his girlfriend to the game and sits next to him. Adele is his girlfriend, he revealed. “Rich Paul is with Adele at the game.”

“This is the first time they’ve stepped out in public together,” he said, “so it’ll be all over the newspapers tomorrow, especially in England.”

In recent weeks, Adele and Paul have been inseparable. In fact, both were present at James’ wife Savannah’s birthday party on Saturday. According to TMZ, they were photographed together at the location.

Exes Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson were also in attendance. They did, however, arrive and depart from the location individually. The star-studded event also included Chris Paul, Chris Bosh, Russell Westbrook, and Carmelo Anthony.