Adele Unveils a ‘Prized Possession’ of Celine Dion’s that she keeps at home.

In a new video, Adele reveals her “most valued item.” Adele talked about a significant item she keeps at home that once belonged to Celine Dion in her “73 Questions with Adele” video, which was released on Thursday.

She also talked about her career, John Mayer’s counsel, and her Grammy nomination.

According to Adele, her most valued asset was given to her by James Corden, host of “The Late, Late Show.” When asked about the item, she joked, “It’s quite great,” before handing the journalist a framed photo of Celine Dion’s gum with the label “Celine Dion’s gum.” Corden gave her the singer’s gum as a gift because he knew how much of a Dion fan she was, she explained.

“A friend of mine, James Corden, also does ‘Carpool Karaoke,’ which I did,” she explained. “He did it with Celine Dion since he knew how much of a fan I was.” So he forced her to spit her gum on a piece of paper, which he then framed for me. She went on to say, “It’s my most prized treasure.”

Adele also disclosed where her fans can watch her play live in the video. “I’m ready to leave as soon as possible.” It’s all up to COVID now. So just keep your masks on and don’t spread the delta, and who knows,” she said.

Adele, who will release her new album “30” in November, also discussed a piece of advice she received from Mayer after undergoing surgery to repair a hemorrhaged vocal cord in 2011.

“He was only encouraging me to be patient and be silent.” My injury was, in fact, a pretty frequent singer’s injury. As a result, he advised not to be too concerned. He was fantastic. He’s a real sweetie. “I adore him,” she added, adding that Mayer was recovering from throat surgery at the time.

The singer then spoke about her incredible Grammy experience in 2017, when she gave fellow contender Beyonce her prize for best album.

“I was just so scared and uncomfortable up there on stage, having to give that speech in front of her.” It just dropped off in my palm when I twisted it off. She went on to say, “It felt like fate.”