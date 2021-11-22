Adele Tears Up After Being Surprised By Her Former Teacher And Childhood Inspiration [Watch] Adele Tears Up After Being Surprised By Her Former Teacher And Childhood Inspiration

Adele reportedly sobbed during a concert after being shocked by a visit from her former English teacher and childhood idol.

According to TODAY, Adele shot a U.K. concert special called “An Audience With Adele” earlier this month, which aired Sunday, and captured the amazing moment when she was reunited with Miss McDonald.

According to Entertainment Tonight, the channel’s Twitter account published a footage from the event, which took place at the London Palladium, when the singer was asked about her childhood mentor by actress Emma Thompson.

When Thompson asked Adele whether she had somebody who supported or encouraged her “through all of life’s difficulties and tribulations,” she immediately mentioned McDonald.

“Yeah, I had an English teacher at Chestnut Grove,” the 33-year-old musician revealed. “That was Miss McDonald,” says the narrator. “She left in eighth grade, but she got me really into literature; I’ve always been obsessed with English, and now I create lyrics as a result of her.” “According to Independent, the 33-year-old singer continued. “But she also did street dancing; I was too afraid to go in, but they used to do these dances and stuff like that in the cafeteria.” She was so cool, so engaging, and she made us care, and we knew she cared about us and things like that. She used to be encrusted with gold bracelets and rings.” “She was incredibly cool and so relatable and charming,” she said, “that I actually looked forward to my English classes.”

“Yeah, since it’s peculiar, to say the least…” Adele looked to the audience and asked, to which the audience erupted in cheers “Is she in the room? Miss McDonald, are you here?” Adele’s favorite instructor appeared from the audience almost immediately, shocking the Grammy-winning artist. Adele, whose eyes welled up with tears, welcomed her mentor to the stage and exclaimed, “Hello there! You are stunning, sweetheart!” “Oh my God, I’m so proud of you,” McDonald said as the two hugged tightly. Adele expressed surprise at being reunited with her teacher, whom she hadn’t seen since she was 12, to which McDonald said, “That’s fine. The plan was for it to be a surprise.” McDonald went on to say that she no longer teaches and is instead focused on her children.

McDonald told her former student, “Thank you for remembering me.”

"No, you truly changed my life," Adele remarked before turning to laugh.