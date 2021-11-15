Adele Talks About How Simon Konecki, Her Ex-Husband, Saved Her Life.

Despite their divorce, Adele has nothing but respect and love for her ex-husband Simon Konecki and the impact he’s had on her.

When she sat down for an interview with Oprah Winfrey in the host’s iconic rose garden during the British superstar’s new “Adele One Night Only” special, the “Easy on Me” singer got open about her ex and their high-profile divorce.

“Probably saved [her]life,” Adele said of the stability she discovered when she met Konecki and later had her son Angelo.

“He came at a time when no one else could have provided me with the stability that he and Angelo have provided me,” she said.