Adele Sells Los Angeles Home to Stylist Friend at a Loss

Adele has reportedly offloaded her lavish Los Angeles property to her stylist friend, Jamie Mizrahi, at a significant discount, marking the latest chapter in the singer’s real estate moves. The four-bedroom, 5,500 square-foot home, purchased for £7.5 million ($10 million) from Nicole Richie in 2021, has now been sold for £5.59 million ($7.5 million). This sale results in a loss of £1.86 million ($2.5 million) for the 37-year-old singer.

From Guest House to Sale

The property, which includes a swimming pool and a basketball court, is located in the exclusive Montecito area. Sources suggest that Adele primarily used the home as a guest house next to her main residence, a larger £6.5 million mansion. Mizrahi, known for styling high-profile clients like Katy Perry and Ariana Grande, will now own the estate alongside her venture capitalist husband, Nico.

Despite the financial loss, the sale marks a step in Adele’s ongoing focus on her other properties, particularly her £46 million Beverly Hills mansion, which she purchased with her partner Rich Paul in 2022. This expansive home, previously owned by Sylvester Stallone, spans 18,587 square feet and boasts eight bedrooms and twelve bathrooms. She is currently overseeing major renovations, including the installation of a “cool roof” to meet fire safety standards in the high-risk area.

Renovations to the Beverly Hills home also include the addition of a five-car garage, and while changes to the home have been substantial, one feature remains untouched: the iconic swimming pool, complete with Stallone’s famous statue of Rocky. Adele has expressed that this house, which she shares with her son Angelo and Rich Paul, will be their forever home.

Adele, who has lived in Los Angeles since 2016, recently opened up about her love for the city, citing the weather as a key factor in her decision to stay. “I get really bad seasonal depression, so the weather is good for me,” she explained. Despite her strong British roots, the singer has grown fond of the city’s laid-back social life, enjoying the frequent gatherings at friends’ homes.