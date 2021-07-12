Adele Seen Shopping With Rumored Boyfriend Skepta In A Mall, ‘Being A Normal Girlfriend’: Report

According to reports, Adele was photographed shopping in California with her suspected boyfriend Skepta.

Page Six alleged, citing unnamed sources, that the “Hello” singer and the British rapper visited the Cabazon Outlets, a bargain mall south of San Bernardino.

Adele apparently assisted a “British guy matching the description of Skepta” and having the “similar tattoos” as the rapper in picking out clothes at the mall’s bargain Prada store, according to the outlet’s tipsters.

One onlooker told Page Six, “She was sat watching him while he was picking sweaters, jeans, trying on jackets and coats and having the personnel help him.”

The source stated, “She was giving him compliments and expressing what she thought he looked wonderful in.” “Waiting and acting like a normal girlfriend while he looked was adorable. He must have spent 45 minutes shopping.”

According to the sources, Adele was in good spirits during the outing and was observed playing with another customer’s puppy.

It’s unknown what the two were up to in the neighborhood. However, the informant suspected that they may have spent the Fourth of July weekend in neighboring Palm Springs.

Last year, Skepta and Adele were linked romantically for the first time. An alleged insider told People in October 2020 that she was seeing the rapper and that “things have been heating up” between them.

The insider stated, “They run in the same circles in London, and she’s having a good time.”

The “Rolling in the Deep” singer, on the other hand, appeared to make her relationship status apparent when she said on Instagram in the same month, “I’m heading back to my cave now to be the (single) cat woman that I am!”

According to People, Adele and Skepta have been friends for years and share a strong musical bond. Both were born in the Tottenham region of London, according to sources, and are parents to small children.

Skepta discussed his bond with Adele in an interview with the Evening Standard in 2016.

He said, “Adele texts me all the time and keeps me in check.” “She gives me updates on how things are going.”

Adele previously married Simon Konecki, however the couple divorced in 2019 after seven years together. In March, their divorce was formalized. Angelo, their 8-year-old son, is shared physical and legal custody.

Skepta has a 2-year-old daughter with a prior relationship, River.