Adele Says For The First Time About Boyfriend Rich Paul: ‘I Know What I Want.’

Adele has acknowledged her romance with new beau Rich Paul, speaking publicly for the first time about their relationship.

In interviews with the American and British editions of Vogue, the “Hello” hitmaker, 33, revealed information about their romance.

The November cover girl told Vogue U.K., “Yes, we’re together.” “We’re overjoyed.” Adele also stated that she and the 39-year-old sports agent had been pals for a long time until their relationship blossomed early this year. She told American Vogue, “He was always there, I simply didn’t see him.”

The British artist recalls meeting Paul, the founder of the Klutch Sports Group, which has LeBron James among its clients, at a party a few years ago. “Do you want to sign me?” she asked Paul, claiming she was “a little inebriated” at the time. “Now I’m a professional athlete.” Last month, Adele made the new couple Instagram official by posting a photo of them posing for a romantic selfie. They first ignited dating speculations in July when they were seen watching Game 5 of the NBA Finals together. According to the Grammy winner, she didn’t intend to make their relationship public at the time and only wanted to attend the game.

“It’s really a pleasure to be around him.” Adele said, “I just love it.” “‘What are people going to say?’ he wondered. ‘That you signed me,’ I exclaimed. As a sportsperson. ‘You’re my representative.’ And he just said, ‘OK, cool.’ Adele, who divorced her ex-husband Simon Konecki in 2019 after marrying him in 2016, wasn’t overjoyed to be back on the dating scene.

“It’s been a disaster. “And 99.9% of the lies about me that have been written are completely false,” she added.

According to the pop sensation, Paul “miraculously appeared” right before her estranged father Mark Evans died in May. When Adele was with Paul, she stated she was never “anxious, tense, or frazzled,” but rather “exactly the contrary.” “I’m a 33-year-old divorced mother of a 13-year-old boy who is in control.” Someone who isn’t sure where they are or what they want is the last thing I need. I have a clear idea of what I desire. And I’m quite clear about what I don’t want,” Adele, who shares an 8-year-old son Angelo with Konecki, stated.

Adele told British Vogue that the men she dated before Paul “hated it,” unlike her present beau.

“It would be stressful for them.” The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.