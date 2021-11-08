Adele Roberts of BBC Radio 1 celebrates her release from hospital.

Adele Roberts, the BBC Radio 1 DJ, went out to celebrate her release from hospital.

Last month, the 42-year-old Southport breakfast show host disclosed she had been diagnosed with colon cancer and would be undergoing surgery to remove a tumor.

Adele decided to make her condition public in the hopes of inspiring others to seek medical attention.

Adele uploaded images from a trip to Harrod’s with her partner Kate Holderness, whom she referred to as “Nurse Kate,” in honor of her “one week after leaving hospital,” in a recent update.

Adele appears happy in the photos, smiling as she pours tea and smiles at the camera as they browse menus.

Adele captioned the photo, saying: “It’s been a week since I got out of the hospital. I’m amazed at how nicely my tiny stoma is doing. It made me so happy! Instead of champagne, tea is served, and it has never tasted so nice!” I’m still adjusting to everything and figuring out what works best for my new body…. On Tuesday, Kate nearly killed me with carrots, and I foolishly assumed courgette would be digestible a few days later. F*ck me… I was on the verge of passing out from the pain, hehe. OMG… Instagram “It’s a steep learning curve, but you’re all helping me get there, so thank you!!! Make no mistake, if you know someone who has a stoma, they are ACTUAL UNITS! I’m honored to be one of your members. I feel grateful every morning when I wake up.

“Today, I noticed a man walking around the shops wearing a large birthday tag that read 65. For the first time in my life, I thought to myself, “How incredible would it be if I could wear a badge like that one day?” I sincerely hope so… as long as the carrots don’t get the better of me…

“Nurse Kate, thank you for an amazing week. You certainly know how to treat a lady…” Adele rose to prominence after appearing on Channel 4’s Big Brother series in 2002.

She began her career at the BBC in 2012 as a member of the Radio 1 Xtra crew, before moving to Radio 1 in 2015 to anchor the Early Breakfast Show and later taking over the Weekend.